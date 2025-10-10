Gunther's Return To WWE Facing Huge Issue After Surgery, As Per Veteran

Gunther's WWE return has faced a major issue, as per a veteran. He spoke about it recently.

Vince Russo was recently asked about Gunther being out of action right now and whether he felt that the star would return to be the last-ever opponent for John Cena. The star’s name has been among the list of stars that fans felt would face him, and that was backed up recently with a report.

Speaking on a recent BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo said that the star was indeed hurt and had to go through surgery. There were reports after his last match that he needed surgery due to an injury with his nose.

“Yeah, he’s hurt now. Didn’t he need some sort of surgery or something?”

He went on to add how WWE was making a huge mistake. If they were indeed going to be putting him against John Cena, then they had already made a mistake with the Ring General.

“Here’s what I’m saying. And here’s what I’m saying Robert. If they are going to be doing that, we should be seeing videos now of Gunther rehabbing. We should be seeing that now, him in the gym. Bro, I’ll never forget Mac. When Charlotte was out before Royal Rumble… before she came back at the Royal Rumble, she was putting up her own videos of rehabbing, and I was watching these videos, and I was like, this girl is a freaking beast. She is a freaking beast… not human. They never played those on television. That’s the part that I don’t understand. So if they are planning on Gunther, they are wasting all this time Mac.”

Gunther has been gone from WWE since losing his title at SummerSlam

The star has not been seen in WWE for quite a long time. Thanks to the medical issue keeping him out, no one has seen or heard from the star since SummerSlam.

At the show, he lost the title to CM Punk, who in turn lost it to Seth Rollins thanks to the Money in the Bank cash-in that came soon after.

When he returns, it will be interesting to see if he goes after Cena, or if he goes directly after the title instead.

