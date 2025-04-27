Gunther's wife shares a personal update following the WWE Superstar's suspension

Former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther's wife, Jinny, recently posted a rare personal update on social media. The Ring General was suspended indefinitely from WWE earlier this week.

After losing the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, the Imperium leader let out his frustration on the RAW commentators. He tried to put Michael Cole in a chokehold, only for Pat McAfee to make the save. However, the Austrian attacked and choked out the former NFL punter after he turned his back on The Ring General.

After the show, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the 37-year-old had been suspended indefinitely from WWE for his actions on the red brand. It was then reported that the real reason behind the suspension was the former Intercontinental Champion asking the Stamford-based company for some time away from the ring. His wife and former NXT UK star Jinny recently took to her Instagram story to post a picture of Gunther holding their son.

"My Loves," she wrote.

You can check out the screengrab of Jinny's Instagram story below:

Gunther with his son [Picture courtesy: Screenshot of Jinny's Instagram story]

Pat McAfee addressed getting taken out by Gunther on WWE RAW

RAW commentator Pat McAfee opened up about the attack on The Pat McAfee Show. The 37-year-old noted that Gunther grabbed Michael Cole, and he just stood up for The Voice of WWE.

McAfee added that The Ring General would be wrong in thinking he would stop showing up after the attack. He instead issued a warning to Gunther, stating that the latter was not going to get away after targeting Micael Cole.

"I was sticking up for Michael Cole. What was he doing? He was... [He] grabbed up Michael Cole. He was gonna choke out Michael Cole. Yeah, right, can't be having that. So what happens next here now? I don't know, you tell me. Just know I'm about it for whatever. And if you think that choking me out is going to have me, you're wrong. You think you're going to bury me publicly, and I'm going to quit showing up. You're wrong. But I know you're not going to mess with Michael Cole and get away with it. I don't care how big, strong, intimidating, how good your rear naked choke is. I don't care about any of that. Okay? Michael Cole is a good man. We appreciate Michael Cole, and whenever you start attacking him, things like that are going to happen," he said. [From 7:50 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Pat McAfee is slated to speak about the attack on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen if the wrestling promotion has any plans to have The Ring General clash with the popular RAW commentator.

