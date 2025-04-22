Gunther seemingly confirms he's done with Jey Uso following WrestleMania 41 loss

WWE Superstar Gunther appears to have confirmed a new direction for himself going forward after losing to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General did not confront The YEET Master last night on RAW despite being on the show.
The newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion entered the squared circle to address the Las Vegas crowd following his WrestleMania win. He was interrupted by a returning Sami Zayn. The segment ended with Jimmy Uso showing up and the three former members of The Bloodline embracing in the middle of the ring.
Interestingly, Gunther made his way to the ringside area moments later and attacked the RAW commentators. The Imperium leader recently posted a video on his Instagram account highlighting his recent actions. But more importantly, the caption to the social media post seems to confirm that the 37-year-old's feud with Jey Uso is over.
"New Chapter," he wrote.
You can check out the Instagram post below:
Popular WWE star claims he is not afraid of Gunther
Last night on RAW, Pat McAfee stepped in to save fellow RAW commentator Michael Cole from Gunther. However, it did not end well for the 37-year-old as The Ring General choked him out with a sleeper hold.
The former NFL punter spoke about the vicious attack on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today. McAfee noted that he was only trying to protect Michael Cole. Pat pointed out that although he didn't know what would happen next, he was not going to back down, as he did not care how intimidating The Ring General could be.
"I was sticking up for Michael Cole. What was he [Gunther] doing? He was... [He] grabbed up Michael Cole. He was gonna choke out Michael Cole. Yeah, right, can't be having that. So what happens next here now? I don't know, you tell me. Just know I'm bou about it for whatever. And if you think that choking me out is going to have me, you're wrong. You think you're going to bury me publicly, and I'm going to quit showing up. You're wrong. But I know you're not going to mess with Michael Cole and get away with it. I don't care how big, strong, intimidating, how good your rear naked choke is. I don't care about any of that," he said. [From 7:50 onwards]
You can check out the following video for Pat McAfee's comments:
Pat McAfee's last singles bout was against The Miz two years ago. He defeated the A-lister at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if he will step back into the squared circle to face Gunther.
