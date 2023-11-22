Gunther sends 3-word message to The Miz after "savage" promo on WWE RAW; fans can't get enough

The latest edition of WWE RAW hosted an iconic segment featuring Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He entertained fans with one of the greatest promos of the year and followed it up with a two-word message to The Miz.

Gunther has had a record-breaking reign with the Intercontinental Championship. He has run through top stars to defend his title, including Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The Ring General recently came across The Miz as the latest challenger for his title. The two men fired words at each other during the latest edition of RAW.

Their promo segment was seen as one of the best by fans. They praised how well Gunther grilled his opponent and helped Miz build his new babyface character. Following the show, The Ring General took to Twitter to send a three-word message to The A-Lister.

Check out what he wrote below:

"Come on, Mike!"

You can see his tweet here:

The Miz got the better of Gunther late in the segment when the two men traded fists. He delivered a low blow to the Intercontinental Champion before bringing him down with the Skull Crushing Finale.

The angle went against Miz’s new babyface character. However, it did help him establish himself as a legitimate threat to the champion.

Fans loved Gunther's mic work on WWE RAW

Following Monday night’s show, fans took to Twitter to praise the Intercontinental Champion’s promo. They were surprised at how well The Austrian was able to play a heel while helping Miz become a babyface.

Many fans called it one of the best promos of the year. Others were surprised at how well this rivalry was progressing ahead of Survivor Series WarGames.

Check out some reactions below:

The Miz has a knack for surprising the WWE Universe with some wins when they least expect it. He was the man who took the WWE Championship off Drew McIntyre in February 2021.

The WWE creative team could use The A-Lister to take the Intercontinental Championship off Gunther. He has the experience and the star power to do so without causing any damage to the Imperium leader's standing.

It will help the company move The Ring General into the world championship picture without denting its value. He needs to move into the top title picture soon.

