The Miz reveals the backstage reaction to his WWE Title win at Elimination Chamber

The Miz was a guest on the latest edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and opened up on the backstage reaction to his WWE Title win at Elimination Chamber 2021.

At the PPV, Drew McIntyre survived a demanding Elimination Chamber match that was contested for the WWE Title. In addition to McIntyre, the match featured some of WWE's top Superstars, like AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton.

After the Scotsman won the match, Bobby Lashley came out of nowhere and brutally attacked him. The Miz came out next and cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to become the new WWE Champion.

While talking with Renee Paquette about his big win, The A-Lister revealed what the Elimination Chamber participants told him backstage, following his short outing with Drew McIntyre.

"Another cool thing was, at the Elimination Chamber, when I went backstage, I talked to the people in the chamber. They were all very receptive and proud, and being like, you deserve it," said The Miz.

The Miz is now a two-time WWE Champion

The Miz is a veteran of the squared circle and is a sure-shot WWE Hall Of Famer. The most interesting aspect of both of his WWE Title reigns is the fact that he won both Championships after cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcases.

In late 2010, The Miz cashed in the briefcase on Randy Orton to win his very first WWE title. He had a brilliant run with the title and even defeated John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania to retain it.

This time around, many fans are speculating that The Miz won't hold the belt for long. Bobby Lashley is all set to take on The A-Lister on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, with the coveted belt on the line.

Rumors have been making the rounds lately, stating that The Miz won't be a part of the WWE title match at WrestleMania.