Gunther sends 6-word warning during WWE RAW; He is serious

Gunther has sent a message after WWE RAW this week. The star made his thoughts clear and didn't mince his words.

The Ring General sent Jey Uso a clear warning this week on WWE RAW. He told him that he would make his life very difficult should Uso choose to face him at WrestleMania. The Ring General promised violence like Jey had never seen and reminded him that he was not fit to be in the ring with him. He also talked about how he'd defeated Jey Uso several times already.

After the two left, Gunther made it known that he'd not be warning Jey Uso again after his final warning on RAW. He took to social media to say that it had been his only warning.

"That will be my only warning."

With Jey Uso having won the Royal Rumble, it will be on him to choose who he will face. While he has not chosen the World Heavyweight Champion yet and will visit Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, for the moment, it seems that the Ring General may be the one he prefers to face, given the animosity that exists between the two of them. The coming weeks will reveal more of what's to come.

