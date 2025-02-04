  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Gunther sends 6-word warning during WWE RAW; He is serious

Gunther sends 6-word warning during WWE RAW; He is serious

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 04, 2025 05:55 GMT
The star has sent a warning (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has sent a warning (Credit: WWE.com)

Gunther has sent a message after WWE RAW this week. The star made his thoughts clear and didn't mince his words.

The Ring General sent Jey Uso a clear warning this week on WWE RAW. He told him that he would make his life very difficult should Uso choose to face him at WrestleMania. The Ring General promised violence like Jey had never seen and reminded him that he was not fit to be in the ring with him. He also talked about how he'd defeated Jey Uso several times already.

After the two left, Gunther made it known that he'd not be warning Jey Uso again after his final warning on RAW. He took to social media to say that it had been his only warning.

also-read-trending Trending
"That will be my only warning."

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

With Jey Uso having won the Royal Rumble, it will be on him to choose who he will face. While he has not chosen the World Heavyweight Champion yet and will visit Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, for the moment, it seems that the Ring General may be the one he prefers to face, given the animosity that exists between the two of them. The coming weeks will reveal more of what's to come.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी