Gunther sends defiant message to Logan Paul and Jey Uso ahead of WWE SNME

WWE could crown a new World Heavyweight Champion in just four days when Logan Paul locks up with Jey Uso at the 39th Saturday Night's Main Event special. Gunther has already claimed the first title shot after SNME as he plans another historic championship reign. The Austrian superstar just issued a statement to Paul and Uso, showing how he plans to remain defiant and confident.

Main Event Jey dethroned Gunther at WrestleMania 41, and two weeks later, he retained over Seth Rollins via DQ on RAW. The YEET Master has not defended since then, but The Maverick is looking to win his first world title after defeating AJ Styles on The Grandest Stage of Them All. After Paul vs. Uso was booked, it was announced that The Ring General would receive a shot at the championship on the June 9 episode of RAW.

The Ring General is not concerned with who the defending champion will be after this Saturday night, Uso or Paul. Gunther took to X/Twitter today with a clip of Monday's RAW promo with Logan, and reiterated how he will be the one to wake up on June 10 with the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Logan or Jey - doesn't matter. The result stays the same," Gunther wrote with the video below.

The June 9 RAW from Phoenix will also serve as the post-Money in the Bank episode. John Cena is advertised to appear.

WWE SNME updated lineup for next weekend

World Wrestling Entertainment's 39th edition of SNME will air live on May 24 at Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. Below is the updated lineup:

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul Non-Title: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth Steel Cage: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Saturday Night's Main Event 39 will air live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. The show begins for the live crowd at 7:30 p.m. ET, indicating some sort of dark match or Speed taping.

