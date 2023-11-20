Gunther sends four-word message to The Miz ahead of WWE RAW

Gunther has delivered a four-word message to The Miz ahead of WWE RAW.

The Miz defeated Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four-Way match to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The A-Lister has won the IC Title eight times throughout his career but will have to go through The Ring General for a ninth reign.

In September, Gunther surpassed The Honky Tonky Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history. Earlier today, the champion uploaded a video of an entrance during a live event in Canton, Ohio.

In the video, the 36-year-old revealed that he was only an hour away from The Miz's hometown, Cleveland, Ohio, and wondered where the former WWE Champion was. Gunther suggested that the A-Lister was sitting at home, which is why he will lose at Survivor Series.

"Where are you Mike?" he posted.

Gunther claims it is time for The Miz to step away from WWE

Gunther recently stated that it was time for The Miz to retire and make room for the superstars of today.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the leader of Imperium sent a bold message to his opponent at Survivor Series. He said that The Miz was approaching the end of his career and should make room for more relevant stars.

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited, he looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but, he is definitely in the fall of his career. And maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now," he said. [From 37:15 - 37:54]

The Miz is heading into his match at WWE Survivor Series as the underdog, but the fans have gotten behind him as of late on RAW. Only time will tell if the veteran will be able to pull off the upset and dethrone The Ring General at the premium live event in Chicago on November 25.

