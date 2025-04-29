Gunther sends a message after former WWE champion retires at 45 

A veteran WWE star recently walked away into the sunset after competing in her final match to cap off an illustrious three-decade-long career. Now, Gunther has reacted to Meiko Satomura's emotional statement following her retirement from wrestling.

Ad

Satomura is widely regarded as a pioneer of women's wrestling, whose exploits in Japan made her one of the most revered performers across the globe. She also showcased her talents in WWE, where she's a former NXT UK Women's Champion. The 45-year-old star recently shared a post addressing retirement after competing in her final match inside the famed Korakuen Hall in Japan.

Ad

Trending

The Instagram post elicited several responses, with Gunther being one of those to drop a comment congratulating the legend on her career. Check it out below.

"Congratulations," The Ring General wrote.

Screengrab of Gunther's comment on Instagram

Meiko Satomura bid goodbye to her wrestling career on a winning note as she teamed up with Manami to defeat Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto for Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling.

Ad

Gunther's next WWE match has been confirmed

Fans seemed concerned as to what WWE could have in store for Gunther following his World Heavyweight Title loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. However, the promotion immediately thrust him into a compelling angle, where he brutally took out RAW broadcaster Pat McAfee on last week's RAW.

Though Adam Pearce soon suspended him indefinitely, his return has already been announced. The Ring General is slated to go to war with McAfee at Backlash 2025 on May 10th in St. Louis. The match was confirmed after McAfee cut a searing promo on RAW addressing the attack. Following this, Nick Aldis, acting as Pearce's replacement for the week, came out and made the match official.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Pat McAfee fares against Gunther at Backlash, as the latter would be a heavy favorite heading into the match next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More