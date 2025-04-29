Gunther sends a message after former WWE champion retires at 45 

A veteran WWE star recently walked away into the sunset after competing in her final match to cap off an illustrious three-decade-long career. Now, Gunther has reacted to Meiko Satomura's emotional statement following her retirement from wrestling.
Satomura is widely regarded as a pioneer of women's wrestling, whose exploits in Japan made her one of the most revered performers across the globe. She also showcased her talents in WWE, where she's a former NXT UK Women's Champion. The 45-year-old star recently shared a post addressing retirement after competing in her final match inside the famed Korakuen Hall in Japan.
The Instagram post elicited several responses, with Gunther being one of those to drop a comment congratulating the legend on her career. Check it out below.
"Congratulations," The Ring General wrote.
Meiko Satomura bid goodbye to her wrestling career on a winning note as she teamed up with Manami to defeat Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto for Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling.
Gunther's next WWE match has been confirmed
Fans seemed concerned as to what WWE could have in store for Gunther following his World Heavyweight Title loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. However, the promotion immediately thrust him into a compelling angle, where he brutally took out RAW broadcaster Pat McAfee on last week's RAW.
Though Adam Pearce soon suspended him indefinitely, his return has already been announced. The Ring General is slated to go to war with McAfee at Backlash 2025 on May 10th in St. Louis. The match was confirmed after McAfee cut a searing promo on RAW addressing the attack. Following this, Nick Aldis, acting as Pearce's replacement for the week, came out and made the match official.
It remains to be seen how Pat McAfee fares against Gunther at Backlash, as the latter would be a heavy favorite heading into the match next month.