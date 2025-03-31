Gunther sends a message to Jey Uso after brutalizing Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW

Gunther inflicted hell upon Jimmy and Jey Uso on WWE RAW as he tied the latter to the ring and made him watch his twin brother getting brutalized. The Ring General sent a message to his WrestleMania 41 opponent following the shocking turn of events.

The 37-year-old will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. The champion swore to make The YEET Master's life hell before The Showcase of The Immortals, and he did just that on WWE RAW tonight as he brutally beat down Jimmy Uso while Jey was tied to the ropes with a zip-lock tie and forced to watch helplessly.

The Austrian star sent a message to the Men's Royal Rumble winner in a backstage promo after the segment.

He asked Jey Uso to step back from their match at WrestleMania 41:

"You're not on my level. You never will be. Your last warning till WrestleMania, 'cause if you don't step back from the challenge, WrestleMania is going to be your funeral," he said.

Check out the clip by clicking here.

Dutch Mantell wants Gunther to retire major WWE legend

A few months back, Gunther was involved in a verbal altercation with Goldberg, who was present in the crowd. The Ring General insulted Bill and even mentioned his son, which led to the legend losing his cool. However, there has been no development on that front ever since.

With Goldberg set to wrestle in his last match in 2025, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes he should go out with a match against the World Heavyweight Champion. Mantell also thinks that The Icon should lose the match:

"You can't beat Gunther with Goldberg. [It's his final match, does he win?] No. Listen, you and I own this company and we got a hell of an investment in Gunther. We have meticulously protected him and he has rewarded us because the people think he's a badass, even if you know everything about the business. (...) Why would we put a guy that's maybe twice his age, and yeah, he's a physical specimen, but why would we put him in there and have him beat our investment? I wouldn't do it. And if you DQ it, that leaves a bad taste into people's mouths," he said.

The Austrian star is one of WWE's most protected stars. He held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666-day reign before dropping it to Sami Zayn. The Imperium leader then won the World Heavyweight Championship and has held on to the title since then.

