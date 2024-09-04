Gunther sends one-word message to major WWE rival

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther delivered a one-word message to a WWE rival today on social media. The veteran was confronted by a returning star this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Gunther successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton in the main event of Bash in Berlin this past Saturday night. After the match, the two stars shook hands as the crowd in Germany cheered. The Ring General took to social media today to share a video of himself hitting The Viper with a chop to the back of the neck and added a one-word message as seen in his Instagram post below.

"Precise," he wrote.

Sami Zayn defeated the Imperium star to capture the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL, ending the leader of Imperium's reign at 666 days. Bron Breakker dethroned Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Zayn went on hiatus for a few weeks following another loss to Breakker on the August 12 edition of the red brand, but returned on this past Monday's episode of RAW to warn his rival that he was coming after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bill Apter on Gunther as World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Gunther as World Heavyweight Champion, and claimed he had brought a new level of class to the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter noted that the 36-year-old has brought a "very classy air" to the World Heavyweight Championship. He added that he was impressed by the the title match at Bash in Berlin over the weekend.

"The old school champions generally like in NWA were classy type of champions. Gunther has brought a very classy air to the WWE World Championship. The way he carries himself, the European style that he works. They had a wrestling match and so did Cody and KO. I was pretty blown away by that, and also that the card was only three hours." [20:25 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

CM Punk made it known that he was coming after the World Heavyweight Championship following his victory over Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. However, The Scottish Warrior brutally attacked the 45-year-old on RAW, and it appears their rivalry is far from over.

