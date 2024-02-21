Gunther sends a one-word message to popular WWE personality after his win over Jey Uso

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Gunther defeated Jey Uso to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General recently sent a message to Pat McAfee on social media.

The Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Jey ended controversially. The closing moments of the bout saw Jimmy Uso interfere in the match, leading to Jey's loss.

Taking to X/Twitter, Gunther sent a one-word message aimed at McAfee, who once again was seen dancing to Main Event Jey Uso's entrance theme.

"Stooge," Gunther shared.

Jimmy Uso's interference in the main event of RAW could lead to a singles match between him and his brother, Jey. The WWE Universe could be treated to a match between The Usos at WrestleMania XL.

Gunther opened up about his WWE WrestleMania XL plans

Gunther recently discussed his plans for WrestleMania XL, which is scheduled to be held in April of this year.

While speaking on the Battleground Podcast, The Ring General spoke about Chad Gable and praised the Alpha Academy member. Gunther and Gable have crossed paths on numerous occasions in the past.

Gunther said:

"I honestly gotta say, he's [Chad Gable] not the only one, I guess, That’s just the life of a champion. A bunch of guys want a piece of them. That being said, I think he’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s a great technician, and the matches we had I think we were phenomenal, and the audience enjoyed them a lot."

He went on:

"So if it should come to that, for WrestleMania, then yeah, I’m here for it. But we have to see. I think there are a few options in the pipeline. I don’t know what’s in store for 'Mania."

Gunther has successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against top names, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Tommaso Ciampa, among other notable names.

