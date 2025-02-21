Gunther sends a three-word warning to Jey Uso

WWE Superstar Gunther is currently feuding with fellow RAW star Jey Uso. The two will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The Bloodline member won the Men's Royal Rumble Match to punch his ticket to a championship bout at The Showcase of the Immortals. Despite his recent loss to The Ring General at Saturday Night's Main Event and the latter's repeated warnings, The Yeet Master chose to face the Imperium leader for the title one more time.

The former Walter recently posted a video on Instagram to boast about his impressive record against Main Event Jey. He also shared a small message in the captions to remind everyone of his warning to hurt the 39-year-old every week until WrestleMania.

"Simple as that," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer praises Gunther

Gunther is among the most impressive in-ring performers on the roster. He has put on several praiseworthy matches over the years. WWE of Fall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke highly of the World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on his Busted Open podcast, the wrestling legend said he had no reason to hate The Ring General. He praised the 37-year-old for his incredible ring work and wrestling psychology.

"Why do I hate him? What has Gunther really said or done to make me hate him? Nothing. Maybe on a certain week, he did something dastardly or underhanded or not playing by the rules, but the guy is so freaking good in the ring. I enjoy his psychology and his matches so much, I can't hate him. I don't even dislike him a little. Not even Jey Uso right now; he doesn't make me hate Gunther," he said. [From 09:27 to 09:58]

You can listen to Bully Ray's comments below:

The Ring General has a 3-0 record against Jey Uso in singles matches. Only time will tell if he can maintain his unbeaten streak against the former WWE Intercontinental Champion to retain his title at WrestleMania 41.

