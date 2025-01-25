"Why do I hate him?" - WWE Hall of Famer defends Gunther

Gunther is the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General is set to defend his title against Main Event Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event later tonight. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) heaped praise on The Ring General.

The 37-year-old has been a traditional heel since he made his first appearance for the Stamford-based promotion. The erstwhile Walter has drawn the ire of fans due to his loaded promos against beloved babyfaces. However, the Imperium leader's stellar in-ring work has forced many to appreciate the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray said that there's nothing to hate about The Ring General, adding that the RAW Superstar is "so freaking good" in the ring that it's impossible to hate him.

"Why do I hate him? Why do I hate Gunther? What has Gunther really said or done to make me hate him? Nothing. Maybe on a certain week, he did something dastardly or underhanded or not playing by the rules, but the guy is so freaking good in the ring. I enjoy his psychology and his matches so much, I can't hate him. I don't even dislike him a little. Not even Jey Uso right now; he doesn't make me hate Gunther," Ray said. [From 09:27 to 09:58]

Gunther could lose his title to Jey Uso due to a major reason, says wrestling veteran

Last year, the reigning King of the Ring defeated Damian Priest to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. After successful title defenses against Randy Orton and Sami Zayn, The Ring General crossed paths with Priest again. He retained the title against The Punisher at Survivor Series: WarGames before overcoming The Archer of Infamy and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.

Earlier this month, Jey Uso earned a shot at the Austrian's title. The YEET Master is set to face the reigning champion at Saturday Night's Main Event later tonight.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, former WWE Hardcore Champion Tommy Dreamer stated that the Triple H-led creative team could pull the trigger on Jey Uso, and the OG Bloodline member could leave the event as the World Heavyweight Champion. The ECW legend agreed with host David LaGreca's suggestion that The YEET Master "could do a lot" for the title. He also alluded to how the company didn't focus on the current world champion on RAW's Netflix premiere as a possible hint.

"[Tommy, I think Jey Uso could do a lot for this World Heavyweight Championship. I really do.] I agree," Dreamer said.

It'll be interesting to see if Jey Uso leaves Saturday Night's Main Event as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

