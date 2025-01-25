Jey Uso could win the World Heavyweight Championship, says WWE veteran, due to a major reason

The second edition of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event is set to take place in Texas, and Jey Uso has the opportunity of a lifetime. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer thinks Main Event Jey could do a lot more for the title than the current champion.

Earlier this year, WWE RAW made its Netflix debut, and the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was nowhere to be seen on the show. However, Jey Uso capitalized on the given opportunity and defeated Drew McIntyre, which led to a shot against The Ring General's title.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer agreed with the host, David LaGreca, that Jey Uso could easily do more as the World Heavyweight Champion than Gunther, given how the company didn't focus on The Ring General when RAW transitioned from the USA Network to Netflix. Moreover, he thinks a face run would benefit the current champion if he's not being a ruthless heel inside the square circle:

"[Tommy, I think Jey Uso could do a lot for this World Heavyweight Championship. I really do.] I agree. Gunther not being on the first RAW, like a profile piece on Netflix, and coming on in these interviews, I've always felt that Gunther would be a top babyface because of the wrestling machine that he is. So, if you're not going to make him a babyface, then he's got to be heat," Dreamer said. (From 06:26 to 07:03)

Jey Uso could lose credibility if WWE doesn't pull the trigger at Saturday Night's Main Event, says veteran

Main Event Jey has been the top face on WWE RAW for a while and climbed the mountain of success as a singles star in the promotion. However, he's yet to win the World Heavyweight Championship and could do that at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer also believes Jey Uso is the company's biggest babyface. He believes management should pull the trigger on him this weekend:

"What is going to happen if Jey Uso loses another [high-profile match]. Does that hurt Jey Uso? If Gunther loses the World Title, and Jey Uso is the champion, man, that's a game changer," Dreamer said.

It'll be interesting to see which star walks out of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event with the World Heavyweight Championship.

