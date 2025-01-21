Jey Uso could lose credibility because of a major WWE move, veteran elaborates

A few weeks ago, Jey Uso announced his entry into this year's Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. However, he may get pulled from the event if he manages to dethrone World Heavyweight Champion Gunther before he gets there.

Uso is slated to fight the Austrian at Saturday Night's Main Event one week before the Royal Rumble on January 25. Tommy Dreamer wondered how many losses the former Intercontinental Champion could take before he lost credibility.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer claimed that Jey is the company's biggest babyface and perhaps they should pull the trigger on Mr. Main Event. He noted that it will keep up the good ratings and will give RAW a massively over babyface champion:

"What is going to happen if Jey Uso loses another [high-profile match]. Does that hurt Jey Uso? If Gunther loses the World Title, and Jey Uso is the champion, man, that's a game changer. Would they risk doing that at Saturday Night's Main Event? Listen, Saturday Night's Main Event did massive ratings before, which you want to have — Jey Uso as your new champion. He is perhaps your biggest babyface," Tommy Dreamer said. [From 13:24 to 13:55]

Jey Uso and Gunther have been engaging in a war of words in the last two weeks. This time around, Main Event Jey got one over The Ring General.

John Cena Sr. picks the WWE Superstar he would like to see his son face at WrestleMania, and it's not Jey Uso

There has been a lot of speculation regarding John Cena's immediate future. The 16-time World Champion has announced his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Does that mean he wins it for the third time in his career? And if so, which champion will he challenge?

His father has now reiterated that World Heavyweight Champion Gunther should be the one he faces at The Grandest Stage of Them All in April:

"The last podcast I did with Bill Apter...he wanted to know who I thought Cena should face. Should it be Rhodes? Should it be The Rock? Definitely not Dwayne Johnson. I don't think it should be Cody Rhodes. I think he should face the guy that I think is a great technical wrestler. He's still holding that belt and that's Gunther."

The Ring General has long been cited as an ideal opponent for John Cena. Unfortunately, for those hoping to see this bout happen at WrestleMania 41, there are reports that state Cena is likely to get booked in a match opposite Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

If you use the quotes, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

