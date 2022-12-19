Gunther set to break decade-long streak in WWE

Gunther of Imperium is having one of the best runs on the main roster for any NXT superstar. The Ring General is now on his way to breaking a decade-long streak in WWE as the Intercontinental Champion.

In 2019, Gunther (aka Walter) was signed with the company where he began working for the Black and Gold brand in the UK. After being the NXT United Kingdom Champion for over 870 days, Walter dropped the title to Ilja Dragunov before moving to the US.

Later, he worked on his physique and quickly got moved to the main roster by the old regime and joined the blue brand. In June 2022, Guther won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Ricochet, his first major championship on the main roster.

On 30th December 2022, Gunther will become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in over a decade as he breaks Shinsuke Nakamura's record of 201 days. The next major milestone for The Ring General as the IC Champion would be to hold the title for over 236 days. That was the number of days before Cody Rhodes lost the belt in 2011.

Gunther could face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Gunther made his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown and dominated the division by quickly winning the Intercontinental Championship. He later reunited with Imperium and feuded against The Brawling Brutes on the blue brand.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar began feuding with Bobby Lashley after losing to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The Beast Incarnate was able to successfully pin Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 when he reversed the Hurt Lock.

A report recently suggested that WWE could be planning a showdown between The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate for WrestleMania 39. The two superstars have never met inside a squared circle and it looks like the new regime wants Lesnar to face and possibly put over newer talent in the future.

It will be interesting to see if Gunther drops the Intercontinental Championship before allegedly facing Brock Lesnar or if the prestigious title will be a part of their feud in the near future.

Do you want to see The Ring General vs Beast Incarnate for WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

