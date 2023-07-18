Gunther set to come face-to-face with former WWE Champion next week on RAW

Gunther is set to come face-to-face with a former WWE Champion during next week's episode of WWE RAW.

Drew McIntyre threw himself straight into the Intercontinental Championship picture when he returned from hiatus and attacked Gunther. Since then, he has been on a warpath against the Ring General.

The Intercontinental Champion hasn't been too pleased with Drew involving himself in his business. Tonight on the red brand, the Ring General won over his recent rival, Matt Riddle. Following the win, the Ring General got on the mic and called out Drew McIntyre, and it looked like the two men will come face-to-face next week.

WWE confirmed via social media that Drew McIntyre will be at RAW next week, and he will confront the Ring General.

Given the volatility of both men, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to believe that all hell will break loose once these two heavy hitters get in the ring.

Gunther recently accomplished a massive milestone in WWE

Gunther has been enjoying a dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion. He has destroyed everyone in his path and held the title for over 400 days, making him one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions ever.

Recently, the Ring General accomplished a remarkable milestone by crossing the 400-day mark as the IC Champion.

Wrestling stats & info mentioned in a tweet that the Ring General joined Pedro Morales and Roman Reigns as the only two people to have 400+ day reigns for two different title belts.

Pedro Morales held the WWE and IC Titles, while Roman Reigns has held the WWE and Universal Championships for over 400 days.

This milestone will help establish the Intercontinental Champion as a top star in the company and a future World Champion in the making.

What do you think will happen next week on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here