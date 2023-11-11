Gunther set to face off against popular WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, is all set to fight a popular superstar tonight at SmackDown in a dark match.

The name in question is former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member is currently involved in a feud against The Judgment Day. He joined forces with Cody Rhodes to dethrone Damian Priest and Finn Balor and win the Tag Team Championship, only to lose it a couple of weeks later. Uso is scheduled to team up with Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins to take on The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh at Survivor Series in a WarGames match.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of SmackDown, WWE has advertised a dark match featuring Gunther and Jey Uso. It will be the first time these two wrestlers will compete in a singles match against each other. Interestingly, both Uso and the leader of Imperium are RAW superstars.

Considering the in-ring ability of both the superstars involved, it is certainly going to be a great match for the audience in attendance. Sadly, the people watching on TV won't be able to witness the fight. But this match is something that WWE should plan for future events.

Gunther shares his views on Bret 'The Hitman' Hart

During his appearance on the latest episode of WWE's Bump, The Ring General was asked about his views on several Intercontinental Champions from the past, including Bret Hart.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion praised the former World Champion for his outstanding in-ring ability. But he also pointed out that he was not a fan of the WWE Hall of Famer talking about his dislike of certain things from Gunther's match with Sheamus that took place in Cardiff earlier this year.

"I think it is obvious that in-ring, he is one of the best to ever do it. Very enjoyable. He was very popular in Germany and Austria when I was growing up. He was a big superstar there. But as Ludwig said before, I don't forget. And [what] that man said at my match in Cardiff and was not mentioning nice things after that. So, he is not going to get anything nice from me. Too bad he is not in the state anymore to settle this in the ring. It would have been very interesting," Gunther said.

