Gunther set for massive segment on WWE RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther will be present during the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The Ring General is set to be part of a major segment on the show.

Gunther has run through his opponents with ease to retain his Intercontinental Championship. After another impressive showing in a Royal Rumble match, he retained his title in a match against Kofi Kingston on the episode of RAW that followed.

Following his win against the former WWE Champion, The Ring General surpassed the 600-day mark as the Intercontinental Champion. He is now set to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW (February 5) to celebrate the milestone.

Check out WWE’s announcement below:

"This Monday, The Ring General celebrates passing the 600th day as Intercontinental Champion. With an already incredible reign under his belt, what’s next for the Intercontinental Champion? Don’t miss the epic celebration, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!"

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait to see who will face the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania XL.

Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar was the original plan for WWE WrestleMania XL

The IC Champion was reportedly set to face a former Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL. It was noted that Brock Lesnar was supposed to show up during the 2024 Royal Rumble match. That would have got the ball rolling.

Per reports, fans would have seen Dominik Mysterio eliminate Lesnar from the 30-man match, leading to a contest between the two stars at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Following that, Brock Lesnar would have come after Gunther and his Intercontinental Championship.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker will likely replace Lesnar in the match at Elimination Chamber. He could get a push following the match and get a match against The Ring General at WrestleMania XL.

Who do you want to see dethrone The Ring General at WWE WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.