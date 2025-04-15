Gunther shares four-word message ahead of WrestleMania title defense

Gunther shared a four-word message today on social media ahead of his title defense at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Ring General captured the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam last year and has held the title for 254 days so far.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and selected the World Heavyweight Champion as his WrestleMania opponent. The rivalry between the two stars became very personal after the champion brutally attacked Jimmy Uso on the March 31 episode of the red brand.

Ahead of his title defense against Main Event Jey, the 37-year-old shared a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW, along with a message ahead of The Show of Shows.

"Last stop before WrestleMania," he wrote.

Jey Uso is a former Intercontinental Champion, but has never won a major title during his time in the company.

Vince Russo criticizes Gunther's segment on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo did not enjoy the promos by Gunther and Jey Uso during last night's edition of RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend shared his thoughts on the build up to the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41. He noted that both stars cut promos last night during separate segments, and claimed that there was a lack of effort by the company when it comes to writing weekly television.

"Then you've got freaking Michael Cole acting like a total mark with Jey Uso out there. It's so cringe man. It's so cringe. Then you got Gunther and Jey Uso in the same building cutting separate promos, and they don't even cross paths. Can you image?" He continued, "It's unbelieveable. The lack of effort and the lack of caring is just unbelievable to me, man." [From 9:57 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

The leader of Imperium had a dominant 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion that ended last year at WrestleMania XL due to Sami Zayn. Only time will tell if Jey Uso can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41.

