Gunther shares four-word message ahead of WrestleMania title defense

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 15, 2025 21:48 GMT
The champion delivered a promo last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The champion delivered a promo last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Gunther shared a four-word message today on social media ahead of his title defense at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Ring General captured the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam last year and has held the title for 254 days so far.

Ad

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and selected the World Heavyweight Champion as his WrestleMania opponent. The rivalry between the two stars became very personal after the champion brutally attacked Jimmy Uso on the March 31 episode of the red brand.

Ahead of his title defense against Main Event Jey, the 37-year-old shared a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW, along with a message ahead of The Show of Shows.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Last stop before WrestleMania," he wrote.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Jey Uso is a former Intercontinental Champion, but has never won a major title during his time in the company.

Vince Russo criticizes Gunther's segment on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo did not enjoy the promos by Gunther and Jey Uso during last night's edition of RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend shared his thoughts on the build up to the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41. He noted that both stars cut promos last night during separate segments, and claimed that there was a lack of effort by the company when it comes to writing weekly television.

Ad
"Then you've got freaking Michael Cole acting like a total mark with Jey Uso out there. It's so cringe man. It's so cringe. Then you got Gunther and Jey Uso in the same building cutting separate promos, and they don't even cross paths. Can you image?" He continued, "It's unbelieveable. The lack of effort and the lack of caring is just unbelievable to me, man." [From 9:57 onwards]
Ad

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

youtube-cover

The leader of Imperium had a dominant 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion that ended last year at WrestleMania XL due to Sami Zayn. Only time will tell if Jey Uso can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications