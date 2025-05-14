Gunther shares message following recent confrontation on RAW

Gunther is gearing up for what he hopes will be another historic championship reign in WWE. After a devastating loss at WrestleMania 41, the Austrian grappler destroyed Pat McAfee and bullied Michael Cole at Backlash. The company then made a surprising announcement, and now The Ring General is basking in his own confidence.

Ad

The Ring General had his historic World Heavyweight Championship reign cut short at WrestleMania 41 by Jey Uso. The real-life Bloodline member was recently booked to make his first title defense against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Uso's rivalry with the former WALTER picked back up, and it was announced on Monday that the Imperium boss will challenge either Jey or Logan on RAW from Phoenix, AZ on June 9, which is two nights after Money in the Bank.

Ad

Trending

Gunther is confident he will become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion when RAW returns to The Grand Canyon State next month. The 37-year-old took to X/Twitter today and simply shared the RAW date with an emoji to predict his stock will rise.

"June 9th, 2025. [chart with upwards trend emoji]," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul vs. Uso at SNME will be a first-time-ever match. If Logan becomes champion, WWE would present yet another first in The Ring General vs. The Maverick.

Gunther and Jey Uso set for WWE RAW

WWE will invade Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, next Monday for the Saturday Night's Main Event go-home show. Below is the updated lineup:

Non-Title: World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus Penta and AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Money in the Bank qualifying matches to be announced Gunther, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, and Seth Rollins are also scheduled

Ad

WWE will then head to Savannah, GA, for the final SmackDown before SNME. The 39th Saturday Night's Main Event is part of the Tampa Weekend Takeover, which features NXT Battleground on Sunday, RAW on Monday, and NXT on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More