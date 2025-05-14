Gunther shares message following recent confrontation on RAW

Gunther is gearing up for what he hopes will be another historic championship reign in WWE. After a devastating loss at WrestleMania 41, the Austrian grappler destroyed Pat McAfee and bullied Michael Cole at Backlash. The company then made a surprising announcement, and now The Ring General is basking in his own confidence.
The Ring General had his historic World Heavyweight Championship reign cut short at WrestleMania 41 by Jey Uso. The real-life Bloodline member was recently booked to make his first title defense against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Uso's rivalry with the former WALTER picked back up, and it was announced on Monday that the Imperium boss will challenge either Jey or Logan on RAW from Phoenix, AZ on June 9, which is two nights after Money in the Bank.
Gunther is confident he will become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion when RAW returns to The Grand Canyon State next month. The 37-year-old took to X/Twitter today and simply shared the RAW date with an emoji to predict his stock will rise.
"June 9th, 2025. [chart with upwards trend emoji]," he wrote.
Paul vs. Uso at SNME will be a first-time-ever match. If Logan becomes champion, WWE would present yet another first in The Ring General vs. The Maverick.
Gunther and Jey Uso set for WWE RAW
WWE will invade Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, next Monday for the Saturday Night's Main Event go-home show. Below is the updated lineup:
- Non-Title: World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker
- Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus
- Penta and AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh
- Money in the Bank qualifying matches to be announced
- Gunther, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, and Seth Rollins are also scheduled
WWE will then head to Savannah, GA, for the final SmackDown before SNME. The 39th Saturday Night's Main Event is part of the Tampa Weekend Takeover, which features NXT Battleground on Sunday, RAW on Monday, and NXT on Tuesday.