Gunther shares personal update amid WWE absence

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 25, 2025 23:17 GMT
Gunther is a former World Heavywieght Champion [Image Credits: His Instagram]
Gunther is a former World Heavywieght Champion [Image Credits: His Instagram]

The Ring General Gunther has not been seen on WWE TV since his loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. The former World Heavyweight Champion’s whereabouts have been constantly discussed on the internet, but there is no update on when Gunther will make his comeback to the company.

Amid his absence, the Ring General has shared a personal update with a picture on Instagram. Gunther shared a picture with former WWE superstar Jinny, his wife, at an event likely hosted by international watch brand Vacheron Constantin in Geneva, Switzerland.

While Gunther did not share any updates with his fans, his picture revealed a lot on its own. Ludwig Kaiser shared a one-word comment on Gunther’s picture with his wife. You can check Kaiser’s comment below.

Ludwig Kaiser's comment on Gunther's post [Image Credits: Gunther's Instagram]
Ludwig Kaiser's comment on Gunther's post [Image Credits: Gunther's Instagram]

While Gunther is currently not in America, it would be interesting to see when he makes his comeback to the country and makes his presence felt back in the squared circle.

Veteran feels Gunther will challenge John Cena for his last match in WWE

With John Cena’s Retirement match nigh, rumors of Gunther being his last opponent have been making the rounds on the internet over the past couple of months. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo, in a recent edition of Writing with Russo, addressed how WWE could map the storyline between both men.

"I would love to give you details, but I can't give you any details on anything the WWE does. There is going to be no details. Cena's gonna go out there, saying he's looking for his last opponent. Who's gonna step up. We're gonna hear Gunther's music. That's in the pop pocket. He's got that in the pop pocket. We haven't seen Gunther. We're gonna get the Gunther pop. Gunther's gonna want to challenge. Then depending on that, we're gonna get two or three more in-rings where they say the same exact thing. Bro, if they're gonna put Cena over, they'll probably still put the heat on Gunther because it seems to me like they don't give a cr*p about Cena at this point."

Fans will have to wait and see if Gunther will indeed be John Cena’s final opponent.

