John Cena's farewell tour doomed, claims WWE veteran: "They don't give a cr*p about Cena at this point" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's final opponent. The star is finishing up his retirement tour.
John Cena recently had a stellar outing at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. The star bested AJ Styles in an in-ring classic, where both legends paid homage to some of their peers in the business.
On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer discussed how WWE would possibly book a program between John Cena and Gunther. He said that Cena would probably be on one of the weekly shows, looking for his final opponent when The Ring General shows up. He pointed out that the star has not been seen in WWE since SummerSlam, and so he would get a loud pop. Russo continued that the stars would have a couple of in-ring segments leading up to the encounter.
"I would love to give you details, but I can't give you any details on anything the WWE does. There is going to be no details. Cena's gonna go out there, saying he's looking for his last opponent. Who's gonna step up. We're gonna hear Gunther's music. That's in the pop pocket. He's got that in the pop pocket. We haven't seen Gunther. We're gonna get the Gunther pop. Gunther's gonna want to challenge. Then depending on that, we're gonna get two or three more in-rings where they say the same exact thing. Bro, if they're gonna put Cena over, they'll probably still put the heat on Gunther because it seems to me like they don't give a cr*p about Cena at this point."
Vince Russo firmly believed that even if Cena ended up winning the match, Gunther would look strong throughout the feud.
John Cena has just four more dates on his retirement tour. It will be interesting to see how WWE books his final appearances.
