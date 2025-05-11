Gunther shares ruthless message after dominant WWE Backlash win

Gunther shared a social media update after a dominant performance at the WWE Backlash. The former World Heavyweight Champion defeated Pat McAfee crushingly at the premium live event.

Ad

The Ring General confronted Pat McAfee and Michael Cole for supporting Jey Uso on the RAW after WrestleMania. Things escalated very quickly as he tried to put The Voice of WWE into a chokehold. However, McAfee jumped in attempting to save his fellow commentator, only to get himself coked out instead.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce suspended The Imperium leader after the show. However, the following week on the red brand, Pat McAfee demanded a match with the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. Nick Aldis, who was filling in for Pearce that night, concurred and announced a one-on-one clash for WWE Backlash.

Ad

Trending

However, the former NFL punter could not do much inside the ring as The Ring General dominated his much less experienced opponent to secure a comfortable win. The veteran recently took to his Instagram account to post a ruthless message, sharing a picture of himself delivering a vicious clothesline during the bout. The 37-year-old noted that he inflicted punishment on his opponent while showing professionalism.

"Professionalism met punishment. I delivered both," he wrote.

Ad

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Bill Apter shares his honest opinion on Gunther vs Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his take on The Ring General's most recent clash with Pat McAfee.

The 79-year-old stated he was happy with how everything went down. However, Apter added he was unsure about the next move for both stars after the premium live event. The veteran further praised McAfee for his performance and noted he was proud of the RAW commentator.

Ad

"Well, Pat McAfee against Gunther, I'm happy the way it happened. Gunther was so dominant during the whole thing. But after Gunther left, I just kind of thought, what was the point of them doing this? What does it do for Gunther? What does it do for Pat McAfee? So it was a good showcase for Pat McAfee to come in and wrestle again. But where does it go from here? He was living a dream tonight. He did the best he could under the circumstances. Like Triple H just said, he does it seemingly effortlessly, what he does. But he lived out a dream tonight. I'm very proud of him," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The match at WWE Backlash was Pat McAfee's first proper in-ring appearance since WrestleMania 39, if we ignore the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble in which he eliminated himself from the bout without having any physical contact with other stars. It remains to be seen when McAfee will wrestle his next match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More