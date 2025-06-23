Gunther taunts Goldberg after major WWE announcement

Gunther taunted Goldberg on social media ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. The Ring General will be facing the Hall of Famer at Saturday Night's Main Event next month.

Goldberg returned to RAW last week and confronted the World Heavyweight Champion. Da Man noted that the leader of Imperium started an issue with him at Bad Blood 2024, and he was going to finish it next month at Saturday Night's Main Event. The promotion recently confirmed that it will be the WCW legend's final match.

The champion took to social media today ahead of RAW to taunt the 58-year-old ahead of their match and claimed that he was upholding the standard as champion. You can check out his message in the Instagram post below.

"Here to uphold the standard," he wrote.

Gunther defeated Jey Uso on the June 9 edition of WWE RAW to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time. He applied a chokehold to Main Event Jey, and he passed out in the middle of the ring to lose the title.

Former WWE star reveals how he would book the match between Goldberg and Gunther

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently shared how he would book the match between Gunther and Goldberg next month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 stated that the match between the two stars should be a quick one on July 12. He suggested that Goldberg should hit a Spear, but then quickly be choked out by the World Heavyweight Champion.

"Ding, ding, ding! Wham, Spear! He does his whole thing, you know. He gets up. Here comes the Jackhammer to Gunther. He slides behind, pushes him off and hits his big Clothesline. He gets up, choke him and we're done. That's how I'd book it." [From 0:49 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Goldberg has not been in action since his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. The legend was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2018. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for his final match next month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

