Gunther teams up with unexpected WWE name for the first time; gets attacked by him mid-match

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was attacked by a top star mid-match at tonight's WWE Nottingham live event. The Ring General teamed up with Solo Sikoa at tonight's house show and the duo took on CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

At the Nottingham live event, the World Heavyweight Champion teamed up with Solo Sikoa for the very first time in his career. The two top heels wrestled the dream team of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

The final moments of the match saw Gunther accidentally chopping Sikoa, and the latter wasn't happy one bit. He then hit a Samoan Spike on his unsuspecting tag team partner to a loud pop from the fans. Mere seconds later, the babyfaces picked up a win over the heels. Check out the footage of Solo's attack on Gunther below:

The Ring General is mere weeks away from taking on the ever-popular Jey Uso in a World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania 41. The buildup to the contest has been underwhelming, to say the least. Many fans believe Jey Uso isn't a main event level star and doesn't deserve to headline 'Mania when there are way bigger stars on the roster at the moment. Jey will look to win the top prize at The Show of Shows, but it certainly won't be an easy task.

