Gunther threatens superstars after mauling former WWE Champion

Former Intercontinental Champion Gunther has returned to winning ways after his surprising loss at WrestleMania XL. The Ring General seems unstoppable and has put the entire locker room on notice after beating a former WWE Champion on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, the former Intercontinental Champion defeated Kofi Kingston in the King of the Ring Tournament to earn a place in the semi-finals. The former NXT UK Champion gave The New Day member quite a beating during the match to pick up a dominant victory.

The Austrian superstar took to his Twitter/X account on Thursday (May 16) and seemingly sent out a four-word warning message to the entire locker room.

Did Gunther ''YEET'' after WWE RAW this week?

The recent edition of Monday Night RAW saw The Imperium leader and Main Event Jey Uso advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. While The Ring General beat Kofi Kingston, The YEET Master defeated Ilja Dragunov in the main event to book his spot.

After Jey Uso won his match in the main event, he was confronted by Gunther. A clip after the show went off the air saw Jey make the referee and ring announcer Samantha Irvin ''YEET'' along with the WWE Universe. The former Bloodline member tried convincing the former Intercontinental Champion to join them.

For a moment, it looked like the 36-year-old WWE Superstar would ''YEET'' along with his semi-final opponent until he attacked and drove Jey to the ground.

Jey Uso has been on quite a run since parting ways with The Bloodline. The former Tag Team Champion has cemented himself as a singles star on the flagship show. He recently competed against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France.

The talented superstar will look to add another jewel to his crown next Monday when he squares off against a ruthless force like Gunther.