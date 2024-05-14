[VIDEO] Jey Uso nearly makes 36-year-old heel break character after RAW goes off the air 

Jey Uso stood tall on Monday Night RAW as he advanced to the King of the Ring Tournament's semifinals. He is now two matches away from possibly becoming King Jey, but his next challenger stands in the way. Gunther nearly broke character after RAW went off the air.

This week's Monday Night RAW featured an incredible slew of matches. The main event saw Jey Uso face Ilja Dragunov in a match that went as advertised. Jey won and was confronted by his semifinal opponent, 36-year-old heel Gunther. The Ring General defeated Kofi Kingston to advance to the semifinals earlier on RAW.

After RAW went off the air, Jey Uso made the referee, as well as Samantha Irvin yeet, and even Gunther teased yeeting. He teased breaking character until he ultimately stayed true and attacked Jey.

You can see that in the video below.

Expand Tweet

On this occasion, Jey got the last laugh over Gunther. The Ring General and Jey faced off on the road to WrestleMania when Gunther was at the tail end of his historic run as the Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther is going to be a huge favorite next week. It appears as though the decision to keep him and Ilja Dragunov (who made him submit 995 days ago) apart for a later date.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be an incredible main event on RAW next week, so don't miss it!

