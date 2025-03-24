  • home icon
Gunther trolls Jey Uso following major botch on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 24, 2025 21:30 GMT
Uso was in action tonight on RAW.

Gunther trolled Jey Uso following a major botch on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Main Event Jey competed in a tag team match during tonight's edition of the red brand.

The Yeet Master reunited with Jimmy Uso tonight to battle A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller). The Usos picked up the pinfall victory after planting Austin Theory with the 1D. It was the second time Jey Uso had pinned the former United States Champion in the past week.

After the match, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther attacked the Men's Royal Rumble winner from behind, but he fought him off. Jey Uso went for a Spear but tripped, and the World Heavyweight Champion took advantage. Jimmy Uso then rushed back into the ring, and Gunther retreated.

Following his attack on WWE RAW, the leader of Imperium took to social media to mock his WrestleMania opponent for his botch. He hilariously shared a GIF of someone falling on their face, as seen in his post below.

Uso eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and selected the World Heavyweight Champion as his opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41. Only time will tell if the 39-year-old can capture the title at The Show of Shows next month.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
