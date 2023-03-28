Gunther tweets a four-word message after beating 15-time champion on WWE RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther was in action on this week's episode of WWE RAW against Dolph Ziggler. Following a massive win, The Ring General had a four-word message.

The Ring General will be defending the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39. A win over the 15-time champion was a massive boost in confidence for him.

Taking to Twitter, Gunther shared photos of his match against Ziggler and reacted with a four-word message.

"GENERAL OF THE RING," wrote Gunther.

Check out Gunther's tweet below:

The 35-year-old star has been on a tremendous run as of late. This past Friday night on SmackDown, he defeated Butch in a singles match. He is yet to be defeated since joining the main roster last year.

Dutch Mantell recently praised Gunther and Butch after their WWE SmackDown match

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Gunther's match against Butch.

The wrestling veteran claimed that the match had an old-school feeling to it and was different from the "flashy stuff" in AEW.

"Him [Gunther] and Butch, if you showed this to a non-fan, they'd sit back and they would have to look at it twice even though all the things they heard about wrestling. 'Oh it's fake, it's all set up.' But if you watched that, you are gonna say, 'Damn he knocked the s**t out of him there. He hit him and that's what you want. It's not all this big flashy stuff you see on AEW, all the spot-spot, they don't do that. They're doing old-school wrestling and making you kind of believe it. I think that's the selling point of it."

At WrestleMania 39, The Ring General will aim to retain his title in what promises to be another hard-hitting match featuring two former WWE Champions.

Should Gunther win at WWE WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes