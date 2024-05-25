Gunther vows to become a legend; sends a message to 14-time WWE World Champion

The stage is set for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, as superstars are in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the show. Gunther, who will be competing in a high-stakes match, made a massive claim ahead of the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament and sent a message to Randy Orton.

Gunther has been on a rampage on Monday Night RAW upon his return. The Ring General returned with a purpose, as he wanted to win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament to cement his legacy in the business.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion defeated Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso on the RAW side of the bracket and punched his ticket to the finals at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Ring General recently vowed to become a legend as he looks to win the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. In the process, he sent a message to Randy Orton, who is a ten-time WWE Champion and a four-time World Heavyweight Champion, ahead of their showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"To become a legend, you have to beat a legend. That's what I'm going to do tomorrow," Gunther said.

You can check out the video below:

As The Ring General and The Viper prepare for their battle, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will walk out of the event as the new King of the Ring.

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke highly of Gunther

Sami Zayn was one of the biggest underdogs heading into WrestleMania XL, as he was set to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

However, Zayn overcame all odds to defeat The Ring General and captured his fourth Intercontinental Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Regardless of the win, Sami Zayn had nothing but respect for The Ring General and spoke highly of him after the win. In an interview with Arab News, The Underdog from the Underground appreciated the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

"I think just being in the ring with Gunther, who obviously has shown that he's one of our top superstars now, and, you know, probably the best Intercontinental Champion we've ever had... To beat him at the biggest show of the year, I mean, I think it's very, very memorable. And I think that's one of the hardest things to do right now," Sami Zayn said. [H/T Arab News]

Gunther is set to clash with The Viper in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable.

