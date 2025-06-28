Gunther will lose the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME, says ex-WWE employee; but not to Goldberg (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is one of the most dominant champions in the company currently. He holds the record for being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, and his first run with the World Heavyweight Title was the second-longest run anyone's had with the belt.

Despite his previous accomplishments, ex-WWE employee Vince Russo claims that the Ring General's second run is set to end soon. Gunther is scheduled to defend his title against Goldberg at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, Russo doesn't feel he'll drop the title to Goldberg as it's supposed to be the 58-year-old's final match. While talking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that SNME will be when Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, cashes in his briefcase on Gunther.

"I think there's a lot of problems with this one because first of all, it's supposed to be Goldberg's last match. Second of all, man they've beaten Gunther to death, Dutch... You can't beat him again. I think here's how they're going to get out of it somehow, someway- I think Rollins is going to cash in the case. I think that's how they're going to get out of it. Either it's a DQ, either it's a double down, you know whatever it is, I think he's going to wind up cashing in," Russo said. [From 48:35 onwards]

Seth Rollins won the Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time in his career earlier this month, giving him an opportunity at a World Title whenever he pleases.

He hasn't made any indication about which title he prefers, but cashing in to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Title makes sense for the former Shield member, as he was the first one to win it upon its reintroduction.

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

