Gunther will lose the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME, says ex-WWE employee; but not to Goldberg (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is one of the most dominant champions in the company currently. He holds the record for being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, and his first run with the World Heavyweight Title was the second-longest run anyone's had with the belt.
Despite his previous accomplishments, ex-WWE employee Vince Russo claims that the Ring General's second run is set to end soon. Gunther is scheduled to defend his title against Goldberg at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event.
However, Russo doesn't feel he'll drop the title to Goldberg as it's supposed to be the 58-year-old's final match. While talking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that SNME will be when Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, cashes in his briefcase on Gunther.
"I think there's a lot of problems with this one because first of all, it's supposed to be Goldberg's last match. Second of all, man they've beaten Gunther to death, Dutch... You can't beat him again. I think here's how they're going to get out of it somehow, someway- I think Rollins is going to cash in the case. I think that's how they're going to get out of it. Either it's a DQ, either it's a double down, you know whatever it is, I think he's going to wind up cashing in," Russo said. [From 48:35 onwards]
Seth Rollins won the Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time in his career earlier this month, giving him an opportunity at a World Title whenever he pleases.
He hasn't made any indication about which title he prefers, but cashing in to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Title makes sense for the former Shield member, as he was the first one to win it upon its reintroduction.
