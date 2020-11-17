A few weeks after the arrival of RETRIBUTION in WWE, Mustafa Ali was not only revealed as the leader of the newest WWE faction, but the former 205-live sensation was also revealed as the infamous SmackDown hacker.

However, as things stand, it looks like there is a lot more still to discover in this storyline and the WWE Universe will now be seeing more of the hacker. Known as The Message on Twitter, the hacker sent a cryptic warning to WWE ahead of this year's Survivor Series. In what seems like the hacker's first Twitter activity since November 10, 2020, The Message sent out a tweet that read today's date. And along with it, the hacker seemingly also mentioned a particular time.

Here is the hacker's warning to WWE that appeared today:

As it stands, the hacker's message seems very transparent yet confusing at the same time. It is quite likely that this hacker is associated with RETRIBUTION in one way or another, especially given the fact that whoever is behind the hoodie has been retweeting a lot of RETRIBUTION images and promotional material. However, one thing that is quite clear is that WWE seems to be on-board with this ongoing story, at least for the time being, as they let RETRIBUTION take over the WWE Twitter handle in storyline.

The @WWE account is mine. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 17, 2020

The WWE hacker seems to be associated with Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION

Moments after the hacker sent out the first tweet, Mustafa Ali himself further followed up with a tweet of his own, claiming that the WWE Twitter handle is now run by him. Whether or not the two are one and the same, however, remains in question. In a video posted by the official handle, RETRIBUTION was shown quite literally taking over the social media handles, bullying the person we can assume to be WWE's social media manager out of the picture. The clip can be seen at the link below:

As for the WWE hacker, the mystery character continued sending out creepy messages by tweeting out the following:

[̲̅D][̲̅i][̲̅s][̲̅c][̲̅a][̲̅r][̲̅d][̲̅e][̲̅d] — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) November 17, 2020

P͓̽o͓̽i͓̽n͓̽t͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽ ͓̽f͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽e͓̽r͓̽s͓̽ — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) November 17, 2020

It now remains to be seen if this is a storyline that WWE is willing to move forward, or if this is just another RETRIBUTION way of celebrating the faction's big win over Team RAW from this week's Monday Night RAW. RETRIBUTION members also sent out individual warnings, which can be seen on WWE's Twitter fleets.