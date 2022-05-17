'I'd wanna leave my legacy alone' - Hall of Fame journalist is not a fan of Ric Flair returning to the ring (Exclusive)

It is official. Ric Flair will wrestle one last time at the age of 73 for Jim Crockett Promotions. The match will take place on July 31st at The Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

When the news first surfaced, the wrestling community was torn. As happy as fans may be to see the living legend in action once more, a certain portion wondered if it was wise for him to step into the squared circle at his age.

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter is not a fan of the legend's most recent decision. Sportskeeda's Senior Editor informed us why this is not the best choice:

"I don't want to see Ric Flair's legendary status tarnished. I've seen this with too many wrestlers and boxers. I mean I totally remember Muhammad Ali versus Larry Holmes and how Ali couldn't perform like what he was like even toward the latter part of his career. Not just the end."

Apter also cited Flair's recent health struggles as a reason for him not to step into the ring again:

"Ric Flair is the man. I don't know what he is planning to do, but his health hasn't been the best in the last few years and if I was Ric Flair, I'd wanna leave my legacy alone. Woo."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates about the upcoming match.

Ric Flair has been training with Jay Lethal

Jay Lethal has been incredibly vocal about what a big Nature Boy fan he is. He also does one of the most accurate impressions of the 16-time World Champion in the wrestling industry. Many fans will remember the infamous 'woo off' the two engaged in on TNA programming, which some believe Lethal won.

The fact that he is training with Flair before his big in-ring return speaks volumes about the friendship that the two men share. One has to wonder if he will be part of the upcoming match as well.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the exclusive.

Edited by Jacob Terrell