Hall of Famer allegedly turned down a role in WWE because of Vince McMahon's behavior

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (aka DDP) recently disclosed that he turned down a role in the Stamford-based company after his retirement due to Vince McMahon's behavior.

The 66-year-old spent about a decade in WCW before joining WWE in 2001 after Vince McMahon bought Ted Turner's promotion. DDP competed for about a year in the Stamford-based company, during which he held the Tag Team Titles and the European Championship. In June 2002, however, he announced his retirement.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, DDP disclosed that he received an offer to return to the company as a color commentator.

"When I left [in 2002], I was so burnt out. Kevin Dunn asked me to go and do a test to be an announcer ... They wanted me to do a spot, so I did it. I went up there [to WWE HQ in Stamford, CT] and I did it. Kevin called me back, he goes, 'I love it. We're gonna start you, not with SmackDown, we're gonna start you with the satellite for the first month or two. You get your feet wet, you'll be on SmackDown. In no time, you're gonna be on Raw," he said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

However, the Hall of Famer turned down the offer because of his burnout and former Chairman Vince McMahon's behavior. DDP explained that McMahon would "really scream" at some of the commentators through the headset, which the former European Champion could not handle at the time.

DDP made sporadic WWE appearances in the past few years

Two years after announcing his retirement in 2002, DDP returned to the in-ring competition. He has since competed in several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, as well as on the independent circuit.

The former European Champion also made a few sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based company. He competed in the 2015 Royal Rumble Match and the 2016 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. In 2017, DDP entered the Hall of Fame.

