Hall of Famer has no animosity with WWE after recently leaving the company (Exclusive)

Several personnel changes have taken place both on-screen and off-screen in WWE over the last year. D-Von Dudley, who recently left his role as a WWE producer, has shed light on his exit from the company.

In January, the wrestling legend announced that he had left his behind-the-scenes role after more than six years. He made the decision partly due to disagreements he had with others within the organization.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, D-Von Dudley clarified that he had no problem with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. He also expressed his gratitude to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon:

"No [animosity], none at all," D-Von said. "I've had a tremendous run. This house that I'm living in right now is definitely due to Vince McMahon paying me the money that he has paid me to take care of myself and my family for so many years, so there's no bitterness, there's no evilness in my heart." [0:32 – 0:55]

D-Von Dudley is an expert panelist in the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. You can vote for your favorites right here.

D-Von Dudley thanks Triple H and the McMahons after WWE departure

In 2002, D-Von Dudley recorded a huge win over Triple H on SmackDown shortly after undergoing a character transformation as Reverend D-Von.

The former ECW star reiterated that he has always had a good relationship with Triple H and other McMahon family members:

"Like I said in my tweet, which I was rushing and didn't realize that I made some spelling errors, I'm very thankful for the McMahon family," D-Von continued. "Vince, Stephanie, Hunter [Triple H] – I can't begin to tell you how much my loyalty is to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They were behind me in my corner every step of the way, even during the Reverend D-Von days, and I had a very good connection with both of them." [0:55 – 1:26]

D-Von also provided an update on whether he could reunite with Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, to reform The Dudley Boyz.

The WWE Hall of Famer runs the D-Von Dudley Academy in Florida. You can find out more information about the wrestling school right here.

Would you like The Dudley Boyz to reunite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes