Hall of Famer breaks silence on John Cena's nude segment at The Oscars (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena recently made headlines for his appearance at The Oscars event, where he seemed to be completely nude during his announcement of the best costume award. This has led to a number of comments from veterans and fans alike, with NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter also shared his thoughts.

Cena is one of the few names in WWE who successfully transitioned into Hollywood to become a mainstream actor. As anyone who has watched his pro wrestling career would also know, he is one of the most entertaining personalities to watch, no matter which role he plays. At The Oscars, he was seen covering his privates with a card, while delivering a hilarious speech about the importance of costumes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter expressed his appreciation for the segment, claiming it was 'fun TV.'

"He and Jimmy Kimmel together were histerycal. It was a very funny moment, I got a real kick out of it. Ya ya, it was fun TV. And you know what is funny? One of my relatives over the weekend asked me if I saw John Cena, he used to be a wrestler. You know they had no clue. They thought he was a movie star." [1:10 onwards]

A WWE superstar wants a match with John Cena

Given John Cena is still sporadically active in the ring, WWE superstar Baron Corbin has expressed to wish to face him sometime in the future.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Corbin stated that if it was a fight between Team Orton and Team Cena, he would not join the latter:

"Absolutely not Cena. That man cost me my Money in the Bank, he beat me at SummerSlam, I would love one more shot at John Cena in a WWE ring. It's been a long time and I owe you a few," he said. [From 48:26 - 48:44]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Corbin will get the chance to face Cena someday.

