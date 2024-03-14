39-year-old WWE Superstar claims he wants another shot at John Cena

With WWE WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, John Cena is hinting that he wants to be a part of the event. His former rival also shared that he'd like another shot at the veteran.

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker are the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions. Breakker has also officially joined the main roster and signed a contract with SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Corbin stated that he wanted another chance to battle Cena someday. The Lone Wolf was asked if he would be on Team Cena or Team Orton ahead of this weekend's WWE Rivals and he did not hesitate to pick The Legend Killer.

"Absolutely not Cena. That man cost me my Money in the Bank, he beat me at SummerSlam, I would love one more shot at John Cena in a WWE ring. It's been a long time and I owe you a few," he said. [From 48:26 - 48:44]

John Cena has not appeared on WWE TV since his loss at Crown Jewel 2023

John Cena was embarrassed in the ring by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa in his last appearance with the company. Sikoa soundly defeated the former champion at Crown Jewel last year in Saudi Arabia.

The monumental victory didn't do much for Sikoa's career, as he has not won a televised match since his big win over Cena last November. Cena has been making the media rounds to promote his film Ricky Stanicky and made a hilarious appearance at the Academy Awards over the weekend.

The 46-year-old pretended to forget his clothing and appeared in a compromising situation during the award show. He has also started a humorous OnlyFans account as a way to promote the film, which was released on March 7.

Austin Theory successfully defended his United States Championship against John Cena. However, the major victory didn't do much for Theory's career either. Theory is no longer the United States Champion and is now in a tag team with Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown.

