The Rock's daughter Ava makes big announcement about Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin's future as NXT Tag Team Champions 

On the latest episode of NXT, it was announced that a #1 contender's match would be held during the show to determine Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker's next challengers for the tag team titles.

The two stars are part of a partnership known as Wolf Dog. They defeated Tony D'Angelo and Stacks last week to capture the titles. They also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at Vengeance Day.

On NXT this week, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin were part of an in-ring segment where they spoke about their victory. The former mentioned that their tag team name could be Spear of Blades, which Corbin found hilarious.

The champs were interrupted by Duke Hudson, and Andre Chase of Chase U. Hudson stated that Chase U was back and it was their time to shine. Chase mentioned that the previous champions promised them a title shot, and they aren't taking no for an answer.

Expand Tweet

Axiom and Nathan Frazer then came out, and they, too, wanted an opportunity at the tag title. The Rock's daughter, Ava, showed up and announced that Andre Chase and Duke Hudson would team up tonight to take on Frazer and Axiom.

The winning team will face Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Which team do you think will win the match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE