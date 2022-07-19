Hall of Famer claims that he doesn't understand Dolph Ziggler's current character after recent WWE return (Exclusive)

In the aftermath of this week's episode of RAW, Bill Apter claimed that he doesn't really understand Dolph Ziggler's current character after the latter's recent return.

On last week's RAW, Ziggler was sitting at ringside for the main event and had his sights set on Theory. On Monday, during the latter's match against AJ Styles, The Showoff hit Mr. Money in the Bank with a Superkick, which led to another loss for the upstart.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Apter stated that he was impressed with Ziggler's Superkick and also praised Theory for the way he sold it.

"Yeah, yeah, I don't understand the Dolph Ziggler thing here, just coming back. But that superkick that he did on Theory there, [he] sold that great. That looked real," said Apter. [44:30 – 46:19]

Vince Russo previously questioned Robert Roode's (fka Bobby Roode) absence after Dolph Ziggler's return

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have been teaming up with each other for years now. The two men have previously won the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

During Ziggler's brief run on NXT 2.0, Roode even accompanied his tag team partner when he won the NXT Championship. However, he was absent upon the former World Heavyweight Champion's recent return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW previously, Russo expressed his frustration as he believes WWE dropped the ball on a talented star like Roode. He said:

"And where is Bobby Roode? I swear bro, all my years in this business and of all the talents I worked with he may be the biggest dropped ball I've seen in the last, you know I got in the business in 91 bro, in the last 30 years Bobby Roode is the biggest dropped ball I've seen without a shadow of a doubt."

He further expressed his displeasure over Roode's absence from WWE programming:

"And I say that because I know him on a personal level and he is the guy you want to represent your company. How you miss on this guy? Because Bobby's never gonna be the squeaky wheel bro, he's never gonna be the squeaky wheel man."

Fans will have to wait and see if the former tag team champion returns to Ziggler's side in the buildup to SummerSlam 2022.

