Hall of Famer claims they have unfinished business in WWE

Be careful calling out a WWE Hall of Famer; you might just get it.

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last month. But despite that, The Judgment Day doesn't seem to be done with The Grit Couple.

Beth Phoenix was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump. After being given a threatening message from The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Phoenix didn't back down from the group and reiterated that she and Rhea Ripley have some unfinished business.

"Yeah, I mean, that sounded like an invitation for me to smash my knees into his chest again," Beth Phoenix said. "First of all, which I would gladly do. I had so much fun the first time, and I'll do it anytime. It doesn't have to be in a wrestling ring, but if he wants to sick Rhea Ripley on me, he should know that I'm ready for that. And as Rhea said before, there's unfinished business there." [Timestamp: 50:37 - 50:55]

WWE @WWE



says the current WWE Women's Division is the best in the world.



#WWETheBump "As we see the women move towards the future, I love that they're taking elements of previous generations and evolving it..." @TheBethPhoenix says the current WWE Women's Division is the best in the world. "As we see the women move towards the future, I love that they're taking elements of previous generations and evolving it..." @TheBethPhoenix says the current WWE Women's Division is the best in the world. #WWETheBump https://t.co/awLoSOYGYn

Beth Phoenix picks her top three current female WWE Superstars

Beth Phoenix is a big supporter of the current women on both RAW and SmackDown.

But when pressed to pick her top three on the same episode of WWE's The Bump, The Glamazon admittedly had a little bit of trouble picking only three.

"Well, you got to put Becky Lynch in that top three just because she might be the most versatile female superstar of all time," Beth Phoenix said. "She's compelling. She also got that grit, which I love. Becky has fought through injury. We've seen that on-screen. So I gotta go with Becky. I'm going to put Bianca Belair in there because she's just undeniable. She is a freak athlete in every sense of the word."

The Hall of Famer continued:

"I gotta pick somebody from the SmackDown side as well. You know what, I'm gonna go with Liv Morgan. I have wrestled Liv Morgan and I know she has a bigger heart than almost any female I know. She loves wrestling and loves being a superstar. So I'm gonna put her in the top three category just for pure heart."

What do you make of Beth Phoenix's comments? Are you excited to see another match between her and Rhea Ripley in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : Do you want to see a singles match between Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley? Yes No 0 votes