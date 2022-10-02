"Right there is where the rubber met the road"- Hall of Famer comments on Sasha Banks removing WWE references from her social media

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on Sasha Banks recently changing her name on her social media handles.

The Boss has stayed off the wrestling radar since walking out of the company earlier this year. While there were speculations about her return to WWE after Triple H took over the keys to the company's creative department, her recent name change on social media suggests otherwise.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he was hoping to see Banks and Naomi return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I definitely was one that was hoping to see Sasha as well as Naomi come back. I thought both of those guys were leaving the way they did, I was wondering if they were going to come back," said Booker.

The WWE Hall of Famer also shared his thoughts on the duo's infamous walkout, stating that he would have handled the situation differently.

"I remember you asking, ‘How would I have done it?’, and I said, ‘I would have done it [the job], and then I would have left’, because that’s one thing that the business, and it’s not just myself. I’ve heard other wrestlers, the veteran wrestlers that have been around that have said the same exact thing. They said they would have done the job and then left because it’s like tradition. I think losing that tradition factor in the business, that right there is where the rubber met the road as far as the situation went as far as whether we were going to work it out or not because it was a little bit different than the tradition of the way wrestling has always been dealt,” added Booker. [H/T- WrestlingNews.co]

What did Sasha Banks have to say about her name change?

It has been over four months since Sasha Banks and Naomi stunned the wrestling world by walking out during a taping of RAW. The duo were reportedly unhappy with the direction of the female tag team division and decided to take matters into their own hands.

The duo have since been spotted at various non-wrestling events. While fans were hopeful of the former Women's Tag Team Champions' return under the new hierarchy, Sasha Banks' recent name change on social media has subverted their expectations.

The former WWE star recently updated fans with new handles across all her social media accounts. She also had a message for fans with new social links as she tweeted:

"New handles same handler," Banks Tweeted.

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

While Sasha Banks' return to WWE cannot be ruled out yet, the former NXT Women's Champion is farther from the company than closer.

Will Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE in the near future? Sounds off in the comments section below!

