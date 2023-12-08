Hall of Famer comments on WWE pulling the plug on 36-year tradition, says "it really does not bother me" (Exclusive)

A new development on the production side of WWE has prompted a comment from Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who seems unimpressed and unbothered by it.

As a sports entertainment company, one of the Stamford-based promotion's biggest assets was its distribution process. With time, this has changed to fit the needs and technology available. It should, therefore, be unsurprising to see the company's latest announcement, where they proclaimed that they were pulling the plug on the production of physical home video packages, a 36-year tradition.

This also coincides with the expiry of their licensing agreement with Fremantle, which was responsible for distribution in the UK.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked to comment.

He stated:

"Well, you know it really does not bother me because one reason why, there is nothing I can do about it. And number two is the world is changing and gentlemen, we just have to get it in our wits and know that we have to change with this world, no matter what direction it's going in. And it certainly, some parts of it, is [sic] going in the wrong direction. But we just have to trust in god and deal with this new generation." [4:18 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer has also commented on Randy Orton's return

As a former General Manager, Teddy Long's experience in the pro-wrestling business is undeniable. Apart from commenting on the latest WWE developments, he has also addressed Randy Orton's new look after his return.

Speaking on another episode of the Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long heaped praise on the Apex predator's physique:

"Ya he looked really good man. That means once he got over his surgery and was able to go back to the gym, he went right back to the gym. So that's a thing you gotta do too. You can't quit working out. You gotta keep on going and keeping yourself in shape. Because once you stop, you are like a car out of gas," said Long.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Randy Orton in WWE.

