Hall of Famer congratulates LA Knight and MJF on recent accomplishments (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar LA Knight and AEW World Champion MJF made great strides in their careers recently, earning the praise and appreciation of NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter.

LA Knight has arguably been the breakout star of the year in WWE, catapulting himself up the ladder to face even Roman Reigns. He was recently awarded the key to the city of Hagerstown for his achievements.

Similarly, MJF has also gained much traction in the pro wrestling industry, owing to his in-ring talent and mic skills. He was also inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter congratulated both the stars.

"Congratulations to LA Knight for going back to his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, and getting a key to the city. Congratulations to MJF for getting into the Jewish Athletes Hall of Fame. So good ending to the year for all of us," said the legend. [34:39 onwards]

Currently, much time is left for Knight and MJF to soar even higher in their careers. It remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

