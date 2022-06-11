"That's baloney"- Hall of Famer debunks major WWE rumor about Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

Several reports about Stephanie McMahon have emerged online since she announced her leave of absence from WWE. It has been suggested that McMahon might have been forced out of the company, but that is far from the truth, as Bill Apter revealed on this week's Top Story.

The Hall of Famer journalist debunked the rumors about Stephanie McMahon's WWE status.

Bill Apter clarified that it was Stephanie's decision to take a break and that she was not instructed to walk away from the promotion by other WWE higher-ups.

"That's baloney. It's baloney! I know first-hand the fact that she precipitated this move," stated Bill Apter. "So right now, we have her on the sidelines." [26:44 - 27:00]

Bill Apter questions who will lead WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

Despite being the unequivocal boss of WWE for several decades, Vince McMahon is expected to concede his position at the top eventually. Bill Apter noted that the chairman was presently the only representative from the McMahon family still active behind the scenes.

While Stephanie McMahon is on a hiatus, Linda McMahon (Vince McMahon's wife) has not been involved with the company for a long time. Additionally, Shane McMahon (Vince McMahon's son) is also no longer a regular contributor since his "quiet departure" earlier this year.

Bill Apter highlighted that World Wrestling Entertainment would need a new commander-in-chief if and when Vince McMahon steps down.

"If he [Vince McMahon] steps down right now and something tragic happens to him, and I hope that doesn't happen, but if something tragic happens to him, you know the other McMahons still have their section of the business, but who is going to be the leader? Who is going to sit at the head of the table with us all together?" Apter said. [27:01 - 27:38]

Apter continued to talk about the strengths of each McMahon family member and how they've aided WWE over the years. He also spoke about whether Nick Khan, the president of the company, could be next in line to call the shots. You can read more on that right here.

