"Never hang it up"- Wrestling veteran on if Vince McMahon is close to retirement, possible successor to take over WWE (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has been at the helm of WWE for over 40 years and is still the most powerful individual within the company.

As reported earlier, a Vince McMahon autobiography could be in the pipeline, and it has kickstarted speculation on whether the 76-year-old legend is planning to retire.

The topic was discussed at length on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, where Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter commented on Vince McMahon's future. Apter said that the WWE boss would never officially "hang it up" and walk away from his current position.

"No, Vince will never hang it up. Right (will run WWE till his dying breath). He really will, even if he doesn't run it," said Bill Apter. [25:55 - 26:05]

Bill Apter feels Nick Khan could be WWE's top executive after Vince McMahon

WWE President and Chief Revenue officer Nick Khan has had a massive impact on WWE in a short period of time.

Khan has emerged as one of the most influential people behind the scenes, and Apter believes he could shape WWE's future after Vince McMahon.

Bill Apter was unsure whether Khan would officially take over from McMahon as the undisputed leader. However, if McMahon steps down as the CEO and Chairman, Apter feels that Nick Khan will still significantly influence how WWE presents its product moving forward.

"This is where I think Nick Khan is such a large part of the company right now because I think he is getting ready for when the eventuality happens that Vince is gone, that he is going to be the one to help structure this company," Bill Apter continued. "He might run the company. I don't know, but you keep in mind now that Stephanie is out with family business right now." [26:06 - 26:36]

Nick Khan might have to wait until he ascends to the top of WWE's corporate setup as McMahon is showing no signs of slowing down.

