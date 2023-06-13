Hall of Famer discusses his potential WWE return

While many individuals have returned to WWE over the past year, one person who is seemingly in no place to make his comeback is the Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

Making a name for himself in the late 90s as the executive producer of WCW, and then later as the general manager of RAW in the early 2000s, the 68-year-old is an integral figure in the business.

During a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, Eric was asked if he would ever consider returning to the company on a full-time basis.

"If I was twenty years younger, in a heartbeat. loved my time there." Bischoff added, "I loved working with so many people. I can’t say enough about the quality of people that work in WWE. It was a blessing to have the opportunity to work there. I’m 68 years old and I live in a beautiful part of Wyoming. At this point in time I don’t want to be away more than necessary. The idea of flying back and forth and doing TV. Nah, not anymore." (H/T Ringside News)

Check out the full interview below:

Eric Bischoff's most recent appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment took place during the 2023 WWE Draft, when he worked alongside RVD to announce a round of drafted superstars.

Eric Bischoff is a big fan of a current WWE star

During his various roles over the years, the Hall of Famer has worked with some of the wrestling industry's biggest names.

One current superstar that has recently grabbed his attention is the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, with Bischoff recently praising the Australian on social media.

"@RheaRipley_WWE rocks. That's all," Eric Bischoff said in a tweet.

Last night on RAW, The Eradicator was presented with the new look Women's World Championship, as Ripley looks to usher in a new era for the women's division.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's new look championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes