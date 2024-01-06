Hall of Famer gives Santos Escobar a new nickname ahead of SmackDown

A Hall of Famer has given Santos Escobar a new nickname ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Escobar turned his back on the Latino World Order in shocking fashion during the United States Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Rey Mysterio defended the title against Logan Paul at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia and was in control of the match.

However, Santos Escobar left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron right in front of Logan Paul. The popular YouTuber bashed Mysterio in the face to capture the championship and is set to defend the title at Royal Rumble 2024 against the winner of the United States Championship tournament on SmackDown.

The finals of the tournament are set to take place tonight between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg took to social media to give Esobar a new nickname ahead of the match tonight. He referred to the SmackDown star as "El Diablo" (The Devil) and wondered which superstar fans thought was going to win the match tonight on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown:

"Tonight! Who will go on to face @LoganPaul for the US Title? El Diablo or KO," he wrote.

Santos Escobar breaks character to praise WWE Superstar

Santos Escobar recently shared kind words about NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee and stated that he will be a big star in WWE.

In an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr. on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, the 39-year-old was asked to name a superstar that stands out to him. Escobar named Dragon Lee and added that the two have incredible chemistry together in the ring.

"Dragon Lee is going to be a big star. It's pretty obvious that he's got something going on. He's been on the main roster for less than two months. He already had his first one-on-one at a premium live event. (We have) crazy chemistry. Triple H said it in the press conference after. Two lucha guys that bring more than just being two lucha guys. That's what I wanted. That was my vision. I know the urge is there, you have 12 to 15 minutes, to go out and just do crazy stuff, but the truth is, if you stay lucha, you stay lucha," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Santos Escobar has become one of the biggest heels on the blue brand. Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza have also returned to WWE's main roster and aligned with Escobar. It will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious in the United States Championship tournament tonight and goes on to challenge Logan Paul for the title.

