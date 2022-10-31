Hall of Famer questions if WWE should split Roman Reigns' Undisputed title in two 

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently asked if the company should split Roman Reigns' world Undisputed title back into two separate championships.

As the reigning Universal Champion since August 30, 2020, Reigns added more gold to his trophy cabinet this past April as he beat then-WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Despite some fans enjoying his current reign with both titles, there are those who would like to see the two titles split once more.

Speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again or have Reigns rule with one undisputed belt.

"Yeah I like one, but I mean I could see if it’s gonna be two companies [brands], but they should always have one," said Hart. [From 1:47 to 1:54]

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel as he will take on social media megastar, Logan Paul.

WWE's reported plans for Roman Reigns' title run

With The Tribal Chief now working a more limited schedule, many feel that both world titles are being devalued considering how little the two prestigious belts appear on WWE TV.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE are said to be considering many options when it comes to how they will end Reigns' historic run as champion.

"The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here."

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here. The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here.

As Universal Champion, The Head of The Table has set a new benchmark as to what it means to hold a title in WWE, with Reigns having been a world champion now for more than 790 days.

